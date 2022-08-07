Karura (KAR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $957,277.00

Karura (KAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Karura coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00002902 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Karura has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. Karura has a total market capitalization of $44.64 million and approximately $957,277.00 worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.05 or 0.00633330 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002256 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014662 BTC.
About Karura
Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,700,000 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Karura Coin Trading
