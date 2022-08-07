Kawa Capital Management Inc Cuts Stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Kawa Capital Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,000 shares during the quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc’s holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 66,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PRPB opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

