Keep4r (KP4R) Market Cap Reaches $199,601.20

Keep4r (KP4R) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last week, Keep4r has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Keep4r coin can now be bought for about $2.31 or 0.00009931 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $199,601.20 and $46.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,260.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004325 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00131859 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00035512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00067188 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

KP4R is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#.

Keep4r Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

