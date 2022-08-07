Kellogg (NYSE:K) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11. Kellogg also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.12-$4.12 EPS.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $75.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.98 and a 200 day moving average of $67.74. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $76.45.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 53.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on K shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.90.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $9,780,558.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,608,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,177,951.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $62,011,256 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 35.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $212,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.