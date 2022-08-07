Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 1,983 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.6% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,436,271,000 after purchasing an additional 139,982 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $590.26 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $497.83 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $549.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $557.54. The company has a market capitalization of $231.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,994 shares of company stock worth $29,033,170. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

