Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $636,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 534.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,299,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $467,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,023 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.23.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $240.32 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.55.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

