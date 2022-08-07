Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 8,782 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Comcast were worth $13,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Comcast by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 9,660 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 1.7 %

CMCSA stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average is $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Redburn Partners downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.