Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,351 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in NIKE were worth $10,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $113.87 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $178.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KGI Securities downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.08.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

