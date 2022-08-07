Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in S&P Global by 69.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in S&P Global by 8.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 17.7% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.00.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $376.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $345.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.96. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $125.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,487 shares of company stock worth $2,612,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

