Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $13.63 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 23,433 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of VZ opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $188.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

