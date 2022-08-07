Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $7.43 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after purchasing an additional 593,336 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 203.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,307,000 after purchasing an additional 563,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 340,700 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Deere & Company by 146.4% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 508,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,519,000 after purchasing an additional 302,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $343.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.02 and its 200-day moving average is $364.68. The company has a market cap of $104.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.56.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

