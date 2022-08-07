Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 6,445 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $44.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.97. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 371.13%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

