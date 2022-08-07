Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $14.18 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.3% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 262,495 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,431 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,144 shares of company stock worth $69,269,555 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $535.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $506.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.50.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.