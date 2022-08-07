Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $3.29 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $996,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 113.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 371,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $494.85 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $466.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.62. The company has a market cap of $99.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 543.79, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total transaction of $354,857.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 660 shares in the company, valued at $331,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,090 shares of company stock worth $15,446,932. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

