Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,211 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $32,842,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,682 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $109.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.70 and a 200-day moving average of $116.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.04.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

