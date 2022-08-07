Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $93.28 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

