Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $7.67 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,515,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $551.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $518.75 and its 200 day moving average is $561.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $462.66 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $222.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

