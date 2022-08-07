Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,438 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $92.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Societe Generale boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.37.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

