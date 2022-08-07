Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 2,071 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,784 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $190.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.12 and a 200-day moving average of $188.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a PE ratio of 184.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $369,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,645,515,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $369,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,645,515,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,049 shares of company stock worth $13,746,419. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Roth Capital raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

