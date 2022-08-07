Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 4,542 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,870,096,000 after buying an additional 414,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,273,690,000 after buying an additional 408,181 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,677,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,485,539,000 after buying an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,346,805,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $102.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.91. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $80.15 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

