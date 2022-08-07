Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 9,667 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

