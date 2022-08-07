Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 9,667 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $485,000. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 343,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 60,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $43.76 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $165.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.