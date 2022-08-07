Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,865 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in AT&T were worth $10,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 63,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

