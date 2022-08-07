Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,496 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.6% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $15,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 123,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 120,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $63.38 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $274.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

