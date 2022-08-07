Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Booking were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,013,778,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 306,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,924.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,932.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2,142.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,669.34 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,579.86.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

