Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 4,617 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,703 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $93.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.49 and a 200 day moving average of $100.81. The stock has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.