Kineko Hits Market Capitalization of $15,795.93 (KKO)

Kineko (KKO) traded down 83.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Kineko has a market capitalization of $15,795.93 and $911.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kineko has traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.03 or 0.00731617 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014522 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi.

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars.

