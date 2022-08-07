Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €14.80 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($15.26) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($13.40) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.90 ($10.21) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.90 ($15.36) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of ETR:KCO opened at €9.07 ($9.35) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.89. The company has a market capitalization of $904.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of €7.11 ($7.32) and a 12-month high of €13.50 ($13.92).

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

