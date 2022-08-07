Koninklijke DSM Plans Dividend of $0.19 (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1906 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Koninklijke DSM Stock Performance

Shares of RDSMY stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $41.32. Koninklijke DSM has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($211.34) to €180.00 ($185.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($194.85) to €188.00 ($193.81) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €182.00 ($187.63) to €162.00 ($167.01) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Featured Stories

