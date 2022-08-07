Koninklijke KPN (KKPNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on August 12th

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

Shares of KKPNY opened at $3.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KKPNY. Barclays lifted their price target on Koninklijke KPN from €3.50 ($3.61) to €3.60 ($3.71) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €3.40 ($3.51) to €3.55 ($3.66) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €3.20 ($3.30) to €3.50 ($3.61) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.71) to €4.40 ($4.54) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke KPN presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.76.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.