Konomi Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $202,202.00 (KONO)

Konomi Network (KONO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last week, Konomi Network has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. Konomi Network has a market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $202,202.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konomi Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0367 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,999.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003888 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00131569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00033706 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00068404 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork.

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

