Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.46 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 155.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Kontoor Brands updated its FY22 guidance to $4.40-4.50 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.40-$4.50 EPS.

NYSE:KTB traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.64. 417,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,466. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average is $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $61.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, July 25th. William Blair cut shares of Kontoor Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

