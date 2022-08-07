Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.19. The company issued revenue guidance of +6% yr/yr to $2.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.60 billion. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.40-$4.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut Kontoor Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kontoor Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.83.

Kontoor Brands stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.64. The stock had a trading volume of 417,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.06. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.95.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 16.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

