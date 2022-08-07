Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.62 billion-$2.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.40-4.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Kontoor Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut Kontoor Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.83.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $38.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,466. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.95. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 42.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.