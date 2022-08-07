Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.62 billion-$2.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.40-4.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Williams Capital reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut Kontoor Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.83.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KTB traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.64. 417,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,466. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.95.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 47,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,706,000 after purchasing an additional 19,599 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.