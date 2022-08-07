L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered L.B. Foster from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

L.B. Foster stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $165.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.94. L.B. Foster has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $18.66.

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $98.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 398,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,076 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in L.B. Foster during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,663,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

