Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $312.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $254.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.32. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $212.40 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

