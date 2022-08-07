Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 110 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,374,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 473.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,267,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,658 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,631.1% during the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 842,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,155,000 after purchasing an additional 794,198 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,728,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,903,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,912,000 after purchasing an additional 569,252 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,360,291. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.2 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $177.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.79.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

