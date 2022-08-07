Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Lake Street Financial LLC owned approximately 1.28% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF Price Performance

JIDA stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $50.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.75.

