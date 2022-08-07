Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 124 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $1,924,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $172.02 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.09 and a 200-day moving average of $169.68.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.13.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,730. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

