Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 1,760 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,592,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 419,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

VICI Properties Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VICI opened at $34.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $34.68.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 142.58%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

