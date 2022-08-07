Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 113 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.2 %

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $292.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PH. Mizuho upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

