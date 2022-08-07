Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 135 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,462,000 after purchasing an additional 772,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after acquiring an additional 905,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,502 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP grew its holdings in Moderna by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Moderna by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total transaction of $1,679,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,467,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,466,439.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total transaction of $1,679,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,467,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,466,439.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $1,144,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,934,364.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 606,029 shares of company stock valued at $91,997,025 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna Stock Down 3.8 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.92.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $186.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.91 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

