Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 750 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SONO. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Sonos by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos Price Performance

SONO stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $42.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $399.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.40 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 32.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $3,906,691.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,525.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $1,236,893.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,797,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $3,906,691.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,525.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,897 shares of company stock worth $5,201,921 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SONO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Sonos Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.