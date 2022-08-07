Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 755 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 56.5% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $490,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 134,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,500,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 101.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 584,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,518,000 after buying an additional 51,937 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric stock opened at $74.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.01. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.11. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.21.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

