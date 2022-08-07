Lake Street Financial LLC Takes $436,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,356,000 after purchasing an additional 234,207 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 805,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,711,000 after purchasing an additional 210,988 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $16,147,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,418,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $72.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.94. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

