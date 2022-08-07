Landbox Price Reaches $0.0006 (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $45,836.99 and $14.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Landbox has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Landbox coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00623842 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00015142 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Landbox Profile
Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_.
Buying and Selling Landbox
