Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lazard from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Lazard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average of $35.17. Lazard has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.39 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lazard will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.41%.

Insider Transactions at Lazard

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $2,470,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 209,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,384,714.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the second quarter worth $434,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 65.4% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 53,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 21,287 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 8.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.