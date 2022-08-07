Lead Wallet (LEAD) Trading Up 12.5% This Week

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $301,246.12 and approximately $3,413.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.35 or 0.00634223 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002254 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00014744 BTC.
Lead Wallet Profile
Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io.
Buying and Selling Lead Wallet
Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.