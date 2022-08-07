Lear (NYSE:LEA) Given New $173.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Lear from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.33.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $143.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.84. Lear has a 1-year low of $118.38 and a 1-year high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.06, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lear will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is 163.83%.

In related news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $359,337.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,387.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $359,337.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,387.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total value of $198,371.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,188. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

